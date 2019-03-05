They're back: the deadenders of the financial planning industry who bitterly fought efforts to improve financial advice a decade ago are once again assembling to try to stop the implementation of the Hayne royal commission recommendations.
The "Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals" (AIOFP) is now threatening a High Court challenge to any ban on commissions, as recommended by Hayne and agreed to reluctantly by the Morrison government (which wants to delay a ban until into the 2020s because the financial planning profession are traditionally Liberal voters).
