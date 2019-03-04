The claims that the Liberals are engaged in an attack on welfare aren't actually backed up by the numbers.

If the Howard government failed to make a dent in welfare spending or its incidence in Australia, what's happened since 2008? The overall level of spending on welfare, health and education can only be a very rough guide to the extent to which governments have cut or increased welfare spending but, based on budget data of actual spending over the last decade, it's impossible to conclude the Coalition has cut welfare spending since 2008.

Let's look at the numbers.