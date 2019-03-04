Australian aviation pioneer Nancy-Bird Walton's nieces have been rendered temporarily stateless due to an "administrative error".

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the naming of the Western Sydney International Airport (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

With a great flourish, Prime Minster Scott Morrison has announced on Monday morning the new $5.3 billion western Sydney airport will be named after aviation pioneer and "angel of the outback" Nancy-Bird Walton. Morrison said she was the "natural choice".