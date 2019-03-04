Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the naming of the Western Sydney International Airport (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

With a great flourish, Prime Minster Scott Morrison has announced on Monday morning the new $5.3 billion western Sydney airport will be named after aviation pioneer and "angel of the outback" Nancy-Bird Walton. Morrison said she was the "natural choice".

It is fitting that having recognised Charles Kingsford Smith at Sydney Airport that we now recognise Australia’s greatest female aviation pioneer, Nancy-Bird Walton in the naming of Western Sydney Airport.