Supercars gets a new time slot and draws in viewers, but it isn't enough to keep them around for the rest of them night.

(Image: Network Ten)

MAFS, MAFS and more MAFS -- 1.96 million nationally, the second highest of the season, and 1.45 million in the metros, the third highest so far. MKR on Seven, 1.11 million. Insiders jumped 38,000 from the previous Sunday to average 625,000 between 9 and 10am with the Christopher Pyne/Steve Ciobo story. That made Insiders the 11th most watched program across Sunday. Landline regained ground to average a solid 427,000 nationally.

Ten finished fourth again. Ten News started later at 6pm and ran for half an hour and The Project ran for an hour from 6.30pm and wasn’t coded separately. That’s because the car racing ended just before 6pm. The presentation (podium) was the 10th most watched program nationally with 635,000.