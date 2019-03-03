Welcome to For Your Information. Today, Helen's strident defence (and criticism) of feminism.

OFFICIAL DEFINITION

Feminism is the radical notion that women are people.

RAZER DEFINITION

“Feminism” is an Australian term that typically refers to the radically inert minds of the people and women who use it. Whether uttered in spite by incels or as praise at a finance sector lunch, “feminism” conveys little more than the era’s general refusal to refine a tricky set of incompatible ideas into an actual concept.