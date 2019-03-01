Good morning, early birds. Australia has simultaneously recorded its hottest ever summer and highest levels of carbon emissions, and a UN body finds that Israel may have committed war crimes in its response to 2018 protests. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

STINKING HOT

Australia has recorded both its hottest ever summer and highest ever greenhouse gas emissions.

The Guardian reports that the 2018-19 summer saw mean temperatures at least 2 degrees above the 27.5 degree benchmark of “normal” 1961-1990 figures. This is a considerable spike compared to the previous record holder, 2012-13, which saw a mean increase of 1.28 degrees.

The figures come as the Department of Energy reports an emissions increase of 0.9% in the year to September 2018, another record when you drop the “negative” land use sector, just days after the Coalition confirmed plans to effectively halve its Paris obligations using Kyoto “carry-over credits”.

ISRAEL WAR CRIMES

United Nations investigators have found that Israeli security forces may have committed war crimes in killing 189 Palestinians and wounding more than 6,100 during last year’s Gaza protests.

The ABC reports that the UN Human Rights Council has released a report that, based on hundreds of interviews, medical records and direct footage, found Israeli forces killed and injured civilians who weren’t “participating in hostilities”. The independent investigation, which Australia notably opposed alongside the US, further revealed it has information on snipers and commanders responsible for the civilian killings. The Israeli government has rejected the report as a “theatre of the absurd”.

HE TRIED TO TELL YOU

An ATO whistleblower facing 161 years in prison for exposing excessive debt collection tactics tried and failed to have his concerns investigated internally, before blowing the lid last year.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, ATO investigators dismissed concerns raised by former tax official Richard Boyle over directives to automatically seize funds from small business and individual accounts. Boyle, whose efforts in the Fairfax/ABC investigation resulted in a scathing bipartisan parliamentary inquiry of the tax office, now faces 66 offences, including telephone tapping and recording protected information. His prospective sentence would be three times the size of Bourke Street mass murderer James Gargasoulas.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I don’t want to see Australians who are in waiting lines at public hospitals kicked off those waiting lines because people from Nauru and Manus are now going to access those health services. Peter Dutton

The Minister for Home Affairs (formerly Health) is worried Australia does not have the capacity to treat up to 1000 people it spent billions of dollars torturing.

THE COMMENTARIAT

We must improve fuel security ($) — Bill Shorten (The Australian): “On Sunday, I went down to Port Melbourne docks for the launch of the Victorian Reliance II — a new ship flying the Australian flag. That means it is registered in Australia, with Australian crews. It was an important day and I was proud to be there supporting Australian shipping, Australian seafarers and Australian jobs.”

Type 2 diabetes is killing our people – and its victims are getting younger — Ray Kelly (IndigenousX/The Guardian): “Aboriginal Australians are more than three times more likely to have diabetes. This is not only due to how we carry our body fat (around our organs – you know, big gut, skinny legs) but also because of social issues brought through colonisation which research has shown to be a strong contributor towards susceptibility of this disease.”

Michael Daley’s luxury car and yacht tax is class warfare at its worst ($) — Anna Caldwell (The Daily Telegraph): “When the history of the 2019 state election campaign is written, this will be remembered as the week ­Michael Daley went to the attic, rummaged around in an old box of ­Halloween costumes, and came back downstairs dressed as Robin Hood. Figuratively, of course.”

