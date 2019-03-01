The government has quietly removed the ban on MPs and senators using office budgets to pay for TV and radio ads. Let's be clear: this is not the norm.

The Liberal Party's infamous 'fake tradie' ad from 2016.

As if having Clive Palmer shout at you during the My Kitchen Rules ad break wasn’t bad enough, now every one of Australia’s 226 federal politicians have been given the green light to star in their own TV and radio ads -- all paid for by you.

Despite Parliament currently being in recess, the government found time this week to quietly remove the long-standing ban on MPs and senators using their office budgets to pay for TV and radio airtime. The changes are effective immediately, just in time for politicians to splash even more public cash on their re-election campaigns.