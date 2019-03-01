The nostalgia makes sense; we're looking to escape our wretched political moment. But nostalgia seriously distorts our perception of history.

Paul Keating's official portrait, by Robert Hannaford.

As susceptible as I can be to Paul Keating’s rhetorical powers, I nevertheless get a queasy feeling when he pops up -- again and again, driving Australian progressives and political junkies into a frenzy.

Given Keating was such a pioneer and champion of neoliberalism in Australia -- effectively stripping power and money away from workers and poor Australians -- it’s staggering, and certainly embarrassing, to see how progressives can carry on about him.