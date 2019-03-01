People know Trump is a "liar" and a "cheat". That's precisely why they voted for him. They thought he'd lie and cheat on their behalf.

Michael Cohen leaving Federal court (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The President is a liar. He's a cheat. He's a racist. Tell us something we don't know, Michael Cohen. Trump's longtime personal lawyer, now facing prison on charges of campaign law violations dished the dirt on his former client/overlord before a Congressional House Oversight Committee that is now in the hands of the Democrats.

Republicans attempted to derail the hearings before they really got going, but were steamrollered by the new Democratic majority and looked very unhappy about it. They've run the committee dead since Trump was elected, and they know that it adds a whole second channel to the closed investigations being conducted by special prosecutor Robert Mueller. It was a house committee that brought Nixon down, and the far more public mode will keep Trump's troubles in the public eye for months on end.