The previous sponsor of the young journalist of the year award has been dumped, as the press club looks around for an upgrade.

Melbourne Press Club Quill awards ceremony.

In the wake of their excoriation by the royal commission, Australia's banks have plenty of work to do in restoring their reputations. So it's no real surprise that they might be interested in positive sponsorship opportunities.

One such opportunity is the Quill journalism awards from the Melbourne Press Club; an organisation whose president, Adele Ferguson, produced reporting that was instrumental in pushing for the royal commission.