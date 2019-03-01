Over the past week, journalists and media executives from both sides of the aisle have praised the appointment of Ita Buttrose as ABC chair.

ABC chair designate Ita Buttrose shakes hands with Communications Minister Mitch Fifield. (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

It's hard to imagine Prime Minister Scott Morrison would be anything but delighted with the coverage this week of his announcement that media icon Ita Buttrose would be the new ABC chair.

The story, leaked earlier this week and officially announced yesterday, has played out with almost universal positively, likely the aim of bypassing the selection process to appoint someone who didn't even apply for the job.