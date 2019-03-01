Gogglebox Australia may be saving Ten from ratings hell but it's struggling to maintain numbers

gogglebox TV ratings

Seven’s night as the children on MAFS were led away to the naughty corner, set to reappear on Sunday night. Nine ran second and the ABC just pipped Ten which had its best night of the week thanks to GoggleBox Australia (891,000 nationally). But it had no other support. The ratings have still not returned to the 2019 debut of just over 1 million people nationally.

In breakfast yet another rotten morning for Nine’s Today -- 268,000 nationally and 183,000 in the metros. Seven’s Sunrise a touch higher on 450,000 and 270,000. Nine’s news hour was again well and truly whacked by Seven’s -- by 297,000 nationally. Seven’s Miss Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries had 535,000 nationally, down from 741,000 on debut last week.