Closures and consolidations of local newspapers in the US have had a ruinous effect on the local communities they serve. Is this what we'll see in Australia?

Australian Community Media (ACM) has attracted a list of prospective buyers that do not bode well for the group's 170 regional and community papers.

Prime Media Group (Seven West’s regional TV affiliate), a series of private equity firms and former Domain executive Antony Catalano are all reportedly in the race, following Nine CEO Hugh Marks’ confirmation of the impending sale in an email sent to staff last week. The remarks were released alongside the company’s first half-yearly results since last year’s historic merger with Fairfax Media.