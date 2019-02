Ita plans, inter alia, to replace all existing weekend programming with Midsomer Murders.

Ita Buttrose (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

All hail Ita Buttrose! The new chairwoman of Her ABC has been chosen, and she is a fierce second-wave feminist full of fresh ideas. The founding editor of Cleo, former editor of Women’s Weekly and current blonde woman on breakfast TV is ready to make some big changes to the commercial, I mean, national broadcaster.

The decision was handed down from the government on Wednesday, after smartly ignoring an independent panel we taxpayers already paid for, and then randomly pointing in the direction of someone who might not hate them. Unfortunately, they picked a woman, but besides that, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is thrilled.