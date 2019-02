Nine's run of strong nights continue, if you ignore the sinking news audiences.

Married at First Sight's 'relationship experts' (Image: Nine Entertainment)

Faux concerns about the "stability" of contestants on MAFS certainly kindled audience interest -- 1.71 million last night turned in last night. Nine had another very good night out, but when MAFS is all gone, Nine’s news woes will remain, especially in regional markets. Last night Seven’s hour of news had a national margin of over 300,000 on Nine’s hour. And the big black hole in breakfast will remain after Today’s national audience dipped to 276,000 (and the metro audience to 192,000). Seven’s Sunrise also saw a fall to 445,000 nationally (down around 300,000). In prime time, Seven’s MKR shed more than 20,000 viewers nationally from Tuesday night to average 1.10 million -- not a good night.

Ten’s problems are going to be around for quite a while -- another whacking from the ABC (Hard Quiz, 931,000 nationally) saw Ten’s main channel share in the metros dipping to just 7.6%.