Voters in other states should cross their fingers and hope that Gladys Berejiklian's NSW Liberal Party is returned to government for the sake of the national economy.

With the construction industry starting to slow significantly, and the unlikelihood of any improvement in the parlous state of wages growth across the economy, Australia's economic performance is going to heavily depend on NSW voters returning the Berejiklian government and the maintenance of that state's strong jobs growth and construction record.

Yesterday's construction data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics confirmed that the nation's third-largest employing sector slowed noticeably in the final quarter of 2018, with building work down 1.2% in trend terms and engineering down 4%. Residential building was down 1.7%. Those declines are off a high base, so some of the gloom and doom in the commentariat today is misplaced -- we're still building a lot of housing and commercial buildings. But they will feed into the coming December quarter GDP number, which will have its own impacts on consumer, business, and political sentiment, and will confirm economists who think the RBA will end up cutting rates this year.