Nine has a strong showing - except when it comes to the news

Today's Georgie Gardner, Deborah Knight and Tom Steinfort (Image: Nine Network)

Nine’s night went strong again thanks to MAFS (1.66 million nationally and 1.26 million in the metros). Travel Guides straight after also did well, with 992,000 and a top 10 national finish. Nationally, before that however, Nine’s hour of news from 6 to 7pm did not do as well as Seven’s hour due to lower viewership in the regions, Adelaide and Perth. That’s a situation that will still be there after MAFS ends -- as will the viewership issues with Today which had its second 200,000 metro audience in a row and 287,000 nationally. Sunrise, however, was stable with 474,000 nationally and 283,000 in the metros.

Ten lagged, again (for a third night actually), finishing 4th behind the ABC. Seven’s MKR lifted to 1.31 million nationally last night but that wasn’t enough. In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm News with 511,000, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 504,000. MKR was next with 457,000, then MAFS with 406,000 and then Home and Away with 366,000