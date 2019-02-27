Labor went-in on supposed Treasury politicisation during Senate estimates last week. It didn't go as well as planned.

Senators perhaps bit off more than they could chew when taking on a Treasury secretary with a long memory for political precedents.

Scandals and potential scandals galore were aired last week across the Senate estimates committees.

The opposition was hot to trot on perceptions of public service politicisation, armed with the letter that shadow Attorney General Mark Dreyfus had written to the secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Martin Parkinson, with its list of complaints about political behaviour across several portfolios.

On cue under questioning from Labor’s Penny Wong, deputy secretary Stephanie Foster was quick to reassure the Senate finance and public administration committee, saying “Dr Parkinson advised Mr Dreyfus that he took any suggestion of politicisation of the APS extremely seriously and that he would pass on Mr Dreyfus’s concern to secretaries, which he did”.

Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning when you sign up to the Crikey Worm .

You betcha.

One of the opposition’s sorest points is that the government had asked Treasury to cost policies that were eerily identical to Labor’s on negative gearing and capital gains tax, along with providing “talking points”, and then aired the results in the media.

Labor was always going to gun for secretary Phil Gaetjens after his unorthodox appointment virtually straight from the office of then Treasurer Scott Morrison last year, but there’s a lesson here: you can sack him if you win office, but in the meantime don’t bite off more than you can chew.

When Treasury appeared last Wednesday in the economics committee, Labor’s Jenny McAllister quizzed Gaetjens about the internal process for dealing with requests from the Treasurer’s office for costings that resembled Labor policies.

Gaetjens said, “In a general sense, if the government makes a request of Treasury for information, we will generally seek to do what the government has asked us … I don’t think we are asked — nor do I think we would respond — ‘Would you cost another party’s policies?’ But we can be asked to cost some things that are specified by the Treasurer or his office, and we will generally seek to do that.”

He went on to say he was not routinely copied in on such questions; they would go to the areas that did the costings. Nor was he copied in to the responses but would generally see most of them before they went back up to the Treasurer’s office. “They would be signed off on by the people who did the costings, which can be a particularly complex matter, and it would be a response to the office.”

McAllister fulminated. “So your testimony … is that you will try and be helpful to meet a government request? As long as it doesn’t actually say in the header, ‘Please cost a Labor policy’, you will do it …. no questions asked? You have no moderation within the department to assess whether or not that request is actually appropriate?”

Gaetjens said, “I would say that in most cases — and this would be for governments going back over decades — we would try and do what the government has asked us to do.”

McAllister asked whether he had no concerns. “The government asks you to do something, it is plainly a request to cost Labor policy, and the material you then provide to the government appears on the front page of The Australian or other newspapers…”