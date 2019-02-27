Australian media went into meltdown following the conviction of Cardinal George Pell. Crikey looks at the taxonomy of hot takes...

(Image: AAP/Daniel Pockett)

When the Victorian Supreme Court lifted its suppression order on Cardinal George Pell's conviction yesterday, the Australian media was ready to go with news stories and features about last year's trial.

The story -- over which most of the country's media outlets have been sent "show cause" letters by the Victorian Department of Public Prosecutions for attempts to cover it in December -- has dominated front pages around the country today: