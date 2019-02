Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week, violence against Indigenous women, "influencers" fight back, some dead presidents and why performance reviews suck.

MISSING AND MURDERED INDIGENOUS WOMEN

As Celeste Liddle notes at Eureka Street, violence against Indigenous women is ignored until it can be weaponised against Indigenous communities. Dr Hannah McGlade explores some history and policy responses. Shirleen Campbell discusses approaches being developed by Indigenous women. This also isn’t a peculiarly Australian problem — there’s a remarkable dearth of statistics on missing and murdered native American women; lawmakers at state and federal level are starting to respond as Indigenous communities demand action. The Canadian government recently conducted a major inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls; last week Toronto police held a conference on improving how front line officers deal with and work with Indigenous women and girls.

WORK REST AND PLAY (IF YOU'RE LUCKY)

The more time we save for leisure, the less leisure we have — the hamster wheel of optimisation. Sick of double-parked delivery vehicles? That’s OK, Big Tech wants to use delivery robots on pedestrian pavements — not just drones — to cater to our growing demand for immediate delivery.