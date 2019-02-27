With Australian rivers drying up, we need to take a look at the lessons of the past to try and avoid the same mistakes in the future.

(Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

The town that I call home is the archetype of outback mining cities littered across Australia. Broken Hill may have once been the crowning jewel of the mining boom, but now it is a stark reminder of how development and human greed has scarred the landscape and poisoned our future.

Even though I now live in Darwin, I am frequently welcomed back in Broken Hill with the familiar small-town friendliness, vast skies, red earth, and a climate drier than the locals’ humour. I am greeted by those who, behind their laid-back attitude, are becoming increasingly desperate. These people have witnessed the slow and steady destruction of their homes, their livelihoods and their environment. We need to take heed of this warning and ensure it does not repeat itself across Australia.