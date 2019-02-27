The findings of guilt by a Melbourne jury in the case of Cardinal George Pell provides cause for reflection about trial processes in an age of saturation media.
Now is not the time to speak about Cardinal Pell’s guilt or innocence -- this is a matter for the Victorian Court of Appeal. But what the Pell case does bring to light is the issue of jury trials in an era when it is impossible, unless one lives on a remote island without access to the internet, to avoid news and opinions about specific individuals.
