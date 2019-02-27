There’s a real danger in conceding the idea that an arm of the state establishes what did and didn’t actually happen.

God knows there are few people of less widespread sympathy than Cardinal George Pell, found guilty of child sex abuse late last year.

The man who was once named as an outside bet for Pope has been a hate object for secularists for decades and not without reason. He has waged religious and cultural war in Australia and the world to prevent any deviation from the Catholic church’s arcane and convoluted position on homosexuality, contraception and much more.