Good morning, early birds. Attorney-General Christian Porter is under fire for appointing a former staffer to a lucrative position in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, and Scott Morrison announces funding for the Snowy Hydro 2.0 scheme. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

AATACK OF THE COALITION, CONTINUED

Attorney-General Christian Porter has appointed one of his own ex-advisers, William Frost, to the Administrative Appeals Tribunals just two months after the staffer left Porter’s office.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Porter appointed Frost to the tribunal on a seven-year, full-time contract that pays up to $244,520 a year. While Porter has defended Frost’s legal credentials, the news coincides with calls from the Law Council for an overhaul of AAT’s selection process and follows revelations from The Western Australian that a company headed by another new appointee, former Liberal minister Joseph Francis, lent Porter a campaign bus.

HOW GOOD IS HYDRO

Scott Morrison will today commit up to $1.38 billion in equity investment for Malcolm Turnbull’s pet storage project Snowy Hydro 2.0. Excluding transmission and infrastructure upgrades, the project has been priced $3.8-4.5 billion and will be further financed by the government-owned Snowy Hydro Limited.

According to the ABC, Morrison has given approval for Snowy Hydro to enter early works stage after reviewing its business case and finding that, despite economic and environmental criticisms, the government is satisfied the expansion financially stacks up. Morrison has also announced $56 million to fast-track Tasmania’s Battery of the Nation project, which will reportedly only stack up when coal retires, while his revived Abbott-era Emissions Reduction Fund is already under fire over dubious gas and land-clearing projects.

ANTI-ADANI PLAYBOOK

The Stop Adani Alliance has provided Labor’s frontbench with legal advice demonstrating how the party could revoke environmental approvals for the Adani-Carmichael mine without triggering compensation risks, as well as polling in central Queensland demonstrating support for environmental reviews of water access.

Both The Australian ($) and The Guardian report that Stop Adani provided briefings to Labor MPs with advice that Adani’s approval under section 145 of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act could be legally revoked according to new information regarding water impacts and the habitat of the black-throated finch.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I was very keen to get people who would reflect community values in migration decisions because we have had a very large number of ministerial migration decisions overturned by the AAT. Christian Porter

The Attorney-General responds to accusations of politicising the Administrative Appeals Tribunal with 14 new Liberal appointments by clarifying that yes, that is exactly what he is doing.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Wrecking ball not needed to tackle climate change — Scott Morrison (The Sydney Morning Herald): “We’re absolutely on track to meet our 2020 Kyoto emissions reduction target and that’s no small feat. In 2013, we inherited from Labor a 755 million tonne projected deficit on our Kyoto 2020 goal. We are now expecting to over-achieve on the target by 367 million tonnes – a 1.1 billion tonne turn around.”

Morrison puts lipstick on Tony Abbott’s pig of a climate policy — Giles Parkinson (RenewEconomy): “Prime minister Scott Morrison has finally unveiled his climate policy and it is clearly designed to do two things: Placate the core rump of climate deniers and ideologues within his own party and the conservative media, and try to fool enough others that the Coalition is doing something to address a problem it barely admits exists, or is worth doing anything about.”

Is Shorten unbeatable – as nation’s most disliked leader? ($) — Peter van Onselen (The Australian): “It seems that we can now conclude that Shorten is the least popular opposition leader in Australian political history, more so even than the deeply unpopular Abbott. Yet for Shorten to fall short of becoming our next PM he would need to lose a seemingly ­unlosable election.”

