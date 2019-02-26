Australia's most senior Catholic is going to jail. Here's how we got here.

Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pel (Image: AAP/Daniel Pockett)

"May you rot in hell, you monster" someone shouted at Cardinal George Pell as he left Melbourne magistrates court. Today the world learned that Pell the former Vatican treasurer, Australia’s highest-ranking Catholic official and the third most senior Catholic in the world, is convicted of sexually abusing two choirboys.

Pell has been followed by allegations and rumours about historic sex crimes for years -- the crimes of which he was convicted date back to 1996 and 1997, but there are accusations going back to the 1970s and 1960s. He was convicted on December 11 2018. Here's what happened, and how we got here.