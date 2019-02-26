Ian Macdonald's conviction for misconduct in office was overturned yesterday. But the incident is just one piece of a long history of crookery.

Ian Macdonald, the former NSW Labor minister whose name became synonymous with the corruption and rot at the heart of the party, walked out of Silverwater jail yesterday, after the New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal overturned his conviction for misconduct in public office.

After less than two years in prison, Macdonald, along with union boss John Maitland, will face a retrial over his granting of lucrative mining exploration licenses at Doyles Creek. But while Macdonald might be, at least for now, a free man, his story is still an endless carousel of grubbiness.