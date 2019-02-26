It's tough being a Liberal when the electorate -- as it does periodically -- decides climate action is necessary and politicians opposed to it should be turfed out.
This past summer, which has seen an array of new heat records and devastating fires and floods, has once again made climate inaction unacceptable to voters. Climate denialists have to keep their heads down; moderates have to subtly suggest they'd like to go further, and those who believe in nothing will utter whatever talking points sound best.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.