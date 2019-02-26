Scott Morrison had a chance to secure some credibility on climate action yesterday, but opted for the same facile talking points we've been hearing for years.

It's tough being a Liberal when the electorate -- as it does periodically -- decides climate action is necessary and politicians opposed to it should be turfed out.

This past summer, which has seen an array of new heat records and devastating fires and floods, has once again made climate inaction unacceptable to voters. Climate denialists have to keep their heads down; moderates have to subtly suggest they'd like to go further, and those who believe in nothing will utter whatever talking points sound best.