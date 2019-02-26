Corporate fraud is having a moment in popular culture. Why is it so pervasive and what can be done about it?

It’s only February, but 2019 already has a bit of a theme. It ran through the banking royal commission, the viral and well-documented failure of Fyre Festival, not to mention the revelation that Facebook had been turning a blind eye to children’s browsing habits.

The through line connecting all these events? Fraud. Both individual and collective; subtle and absolutely shocking.