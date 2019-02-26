Despite complaints, Mark Knight's controversial cartoon was not found to have breached press standards. And the verdict is not unusual.

The Australian Press Council's adjudication published yesterday that the Herald Sun's Serena Williams cartoon wasn't racist has had many asking: if that doesn't breach your standards, what does?

The cartoon by Mark Knight depicted Williams throwing a tantrum at the US Open last year, and was soon criticised around the world as echoing Jim Crow-era cartoons of African-Americans. But despite a near-uniform response (excluding News Corp) that the cartoon was offensive and racist, the Press Council ruled yesterday that it did not breach its standards.