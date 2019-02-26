Reality TV continues to dominate in the kitchen and on the dance floor, but Instant Hotels is an instant loser.

Even with viewership slightly down, Nine’s night with MAFS -- 1.72 million nationally (down over 480,000 from Sunday night) and 1.29 million in the metros (down more than 360,000) still gave them enough to beat Seven easily (MKR, 1.18 million, up marginally from Sunday). Seven’s Instant Hotel (495,000 nationally) was over 600,000 down from MKR and was a big loser. Bad Mothers (869,000) followed MAFS and shed over 800,000 -- but the loss for Instant Hotels was more damaging on the night. Ten’s Dancing With The Stars was back with the first elimination -- 803,000 nationally, down from the debut 862,000 the week before and it lost viewers in metro and regional markets and didn’t help Ten at all in bridging the gap with the ABC which again ran third.

In the morning the good news for Nine was Today regained 200,000 viewers in the metros and 285,000 nationally. The bad news was Sunrise -- 471,000 nationally and 287,000 in the metros (meaning Sunrise’s metro audience was larger than Today). Not the best way to start another week in ratings hell.