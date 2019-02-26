Political parties have a constant feed of "concerned citizens" to put in news stories. Let's meet a few of the more recent examples.

Jim Bonner, 72, retired Liberal party spinner.

With a federal election campaign coming up, you can be sure to hear a lot of "concerned citizens" turning up in media and campaign ads, expressing their worry about a political party's policy in a sometimes suspiciously specific and on-message way.

Sometimes their interest in politics is not as new as they might imply. Over the next few months, keep an eye out for more concerned citizens (with unannounced affiliations) like this: