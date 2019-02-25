Despite paving the way for laws that could see journalists jailed, MP Andrew Hastie is apparently on the right side of media freedom now...

From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

Not so Hastie. Last week, Channel Nine (née Fairfax) lost its defamation case against Chinese billionaire philanthropist Chau Chak Wing, over a 2015 article that suggested Wing had bribed a UN official. That day, Liberal MP and Chair of the Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security Andrew Hastie (rightly) raised concerns about the perverse impact of defamation law on "responsible journalism" about national security matters. Hastie and Wing have a history — last year, the MP used parliamentary privilege to accuse Wing of being a co-conspirator to the bribe at the centre of the defamatory article.