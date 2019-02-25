Good morning, early birds. The Coalition is set to extend the ineffective Abbott-era Emissions Reduction Fund by a further 10 years, and Labor sets its sights on banks and company mergers. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

(Image: AAP/Sarah Rhodes)

EMISSIONS REDUCTION FUMBLE

Scott Morrison will today announce a $2 billion, 10 year extension to the Abbott government’s Emissions Reduction Fund, to be renamed the Climate Solutions Fund, as well as a further $1.5 billion in new environmental measures.

The Australian Financial Review ($) reports Morrison is set to argue that a revived “direct action” policy, which purchases greenhouse gasses directly, offers a superior alternative to Labor’s $15 billion energy plan. Tony Abbott’s controversial policy has so far failed to stop total emissions increases since replacing the carbon price in 2014, and shadow climate change minister Mark Butler has responded ($) by quoting Malcolm Turnbull’s description of the fund as “a fig leaf to cover a determination to do nothing”.

LABOR V BANKS, AGAIN

Labor will today announce a $640 million financial institutions levy to help fund support for financial misconduct victims, as well as plans to strengthen the consumer watchdog’s power over market abuse following company mergers.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Bill Shorten will announce that a “Financial Rights Fund” would be sourced from ASX100 banks over the next four years and spend $320 million on 500 full-time financial counsellors. Labor, which today saw its third-straight 53-47 Newspoll lead ($), will also unveil plans to require the ACCC to review any newly-reviewed merger twice in the ensuing decade.

OUR ITA(BC)

Communications Minister Mitch Fifield will this week buck independent advice and nominate journalist and businesswoman Ita Buttrose for ABC chair.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that, while her appointment is not guaranteed and global recruitment firm Korn Ferry suggested a shortlist of four other (all-male) candidates, Fifield will this week push for the famed broadcaster as a permanent replacement following Justin Milne’s politically-charged departure.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

It’s a novelty cheque, there was absolutely no one in the room who thought it was legal tender. Georgina Downer

The Liberal candidate for Mayo justifies announcing a government grant in the form of a giant cheque emblazoned with her face and candidacy.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Bracing for bad news, Labor leader dodges a bullet ($) — Simon Benson (The Australian): “This is the result that neither leader expected. Scott Morrison would have been hoping for a significant lift on the back of his successful dismemberment of the opposition over border protection. Bill Shorten would have been hoping that the lift for the Coalition wasn’t significant.”

Democrats’ lurch to the left is a step in the right direction — Nicole Hemmer (The Sydney Morning Herald): “But as diverse as the slate of candidates is, it is relatively united in its vision for the future: one in which the federal government plays a much larger role in the economy. From Medicare for All to the Green New Deal to universal childcare, Democrats are embracing an agenda that sits significantly to the left of the party in the 1990s and 2000s.”

Australia hostage to China’s confusing coal diplomacy ($) — Michael Smith (The Australian Financial Review): “Diplomats were scrambling around the clock over the weekend to get some answers from China about the restrictions that have been imposed on Australia’s coal. To say there has been frustration at senior levels of the Australian government about the controls, which sparked panic on markets last week and sent the Australian dollar down 1 per cent, is an understatement.”

