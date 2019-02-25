Four women and one man walk into a Liberal Party preselection.
If that sounds like the set-up to a joke, the punchline as delivered by party delegates in Western Australia on Saturday was all too predictable.
A recent preselection in the WA seat of Stirling has cost the Liberals an opportunity to persuade women in Perth that they should keep faith with the party.
The Victorian Liberals are raising the ire of their members by denying rank-and-file members a vote on preselections, and they're not the only party doing it.
Poll Bludger: Liberal lords defend their fiefdoms, crush preselection reform
Grand visions of reform had been proposed to address a perceived crisis of democratic legitimacy in modern party politics. But the powerful like their fiefdoms.
Poll Bludger: LNP wants preselection reform to oust rogue candidates
Maverick candidates have caused a lot of headaches for the LNP over the years, both in the states and federally. Now Queensland's state branch wants to do something about it.
Tough questions for NSW Labor, with Wollongong byelection more likely
Will Noreen Hay be able to hold onto her seat of Wollongong? And if she can't, can Labor hold it in a byelection?
Backwards step: Labor flouts affirmative action rules
Labor's powerful national executive has intervened to allow male-heavy preselections for the Victorian election. Emily's List research fellow Tanja Kovac asks: the party has a rule on affirmative action, so why is it being ignored?
