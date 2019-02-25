Ita Buttrose would be an ideal ABC chair for a government that would prefer people not to worry about its attacks on the ABC. But her capacity to provide the broadcaster with the strategic leadership it needs isn't clear at all.

Ita Buttrose (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Who knows how serious speculation is about the appointment of Ita Buttrose as ABC chair. On one level -- a political level -- such an appointment would make sense. Everyone knows and loves Ita. She's that overused word, an icon, one of the few Australians we all know by just one name.

She has an unparalleled media CV and would offend no one. And the government, unusually, is not keen on offending anyone over the ABC currently. The need to replace Justin Milne and the focus on who will be appointed to replace Michelle Guthrie is a distraction an ailing government doesn't want.