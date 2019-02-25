Who knows how serious speculation is about the appointment of Ita Buttrose as ABC chair. On one level -- a political level -- such an appointment would make sense. Everyone knows and loves Ita. She's that overused word, an icon, one of the few Australians we all know by just one name.
She has an unparalleled media CV and would offend no one. And the government, unusually, is not keen on offending anyone over the ABC currently. The need to replace Justin Milne and the focus on who will be appointed to replace Michelle Guthrie is a distraction an ailing government doesn't want.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.