Married At First Sight reaches its first audience of over 2 million viewers, while Weekend Today outperforms its weekday equivalent.

(Image: Nine Network)

Nine will want us to know all about the fabulous performance of MAFS last night (it had high figures), but in reality that is a bit of "look over here" to divert attention from the rotten week Today had last week -- the worst this year.

Today had 250,000 national and 165,000 metro viewers on Friday -- that’s four out of five mornings last week where the metro audience was under 200,000. But things got worse on the weekend. The Monday to Friday show was out-rated by Weekend Today on Saturday. The weekday edition averaged 263,000 nationally and 182,000 in the metros (its second sub-200,000 metro audience in a row after 198,000 the week before). The Saturday edition of the program had 310,000 national and 220,000 metro viewers, the Sunday edition had 282,000 national viewers and 203,000 in the metros. So why not swap hosts? Easy Peasy!