Today, Helen starts the conversation about awareness raising.

OFFICIAL DEFINITION

The processes of communicating information to increase understanding of risk and to modify behaviour leading to widespread risk reduction.

RAZER DEFINITION

There’s a time and a very good place for awareness raising activities, say smack-dab in the middle of bushfire season or before mass death by pandemic flu. If misapplied or applied so often that an audience can no longer distinguish real risk from mere inconvenience, the techniques of awareness raising may find no time or place to change any behaviour at all.