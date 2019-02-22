Australian Twitter is full of journalists from Bondi to Fitzroy telling everyone to read their latest "yarn". What's the story here?

In my vocabulary, yarn has always been a verb -- it's the act of having a conversation. My aunty is, in my dad’s words, “always on for a yarn”. The last time I was home in regional Victoria, I ended up talking with the old bloke who owns the town’s carwash and, as I left, he called out “thanks for the yarn! Get home safe!”

But, in recent years, it's felt like every time I jump online and read a new story, article, breaking news item, profile, literally any type of digital media piece, I'm confronted with invitations from every media producer from Bondi to Fitzroy to please read their "yarn". I cringe every time.