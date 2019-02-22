Damien Costas is the subject of a bankruptcy petition signed by multiple companies, including the restaurant that hosted a speaking event for Milo Yiannopoulos.

Damien Costas (left) and Nigel Farage. (Image: AAP/Richard Wainwright)

Australian Penthouse publisher Damien Costas will be bankrupted next month unless the pornographer repays personally secured debts amounting to more than $200,000.

On Wednesday, the Federal Circuit Court gave Costas a full calendar month (until March 20) to repay his debts before a bankruptcy petition filed in September 2018 by printers TMA Australia will be finalised.