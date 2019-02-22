After less than two years in operation, Nine has closed two of its regional Australian newsrooms in order to cut costs.

Nine's disinterest in regional media doesn't just extend to the recently-acquired regional newspaper group it's trying to offload. Last week, less than two years after rolling out new, standalone newsrooms across regional Australia, Nine closed two of its Queensland newsrooms to cut costs.

The network opened the Toowoomba and Mackay newsrooms in the second half of 2017, after regional network WIN changed its affiliation from Nine to Ten, and announced to staff on Friday they would be closing.