Employment is once again growing very strongly — especially in NSW. So why are they getting zero credit for it from voters?

Once again we saw the one great success story of the Turnbull/Morrison governments on display with better than expected jobs performance in January. The strong (at times record) jobs growth of 2017 now appears to have a second wind after a relative slowdown last year; January was the third month in a row of strong growth, especially in full-time employment. It's one reason why the defeat of the Coalition isn't quite as certain as many think -- and augurs well for the Berejiklian government in NSW, which is presiding over a jobs boom.

According to the ABS, the unemployment rate on a trend basis was steady at 5.1% (December’s rate was revised up from 5.0% to 5.1%), while on a seasonally adjusted basis it was unchanged at 5.0%. In trend terms, employment rose by 24,900 last month, with full-time employment increasing by 16,800.