There's nowhere to go but up for Nine's ailing morning show.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

Today has managed to crawl back over 300,000 nationally, with a 200,000 plus audience in the metros. Not much, but much better than the sub-300,000 and 200,000 ratings we've seen this week. Still, the pressure isn’t off no matter the strong defence yesterday from management Nine.

Elsewhere Sunrise managed 472,000. It was Seven’s night last night thanks to the 6pm news and the debut of Miss Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries -- 741,000 nationally from 8.30pm, the top in the timeslot and pushing Seven to an easy win on the night. Nine ran dead as MAFS rested until Sunday night when the whole grubby show will spill TMI across Australia. Ten was closer to the ABC, pipping it in total people but losing by a whisker in the main channels. The regions saw Seven’s 6pm News with 476,000, Seven News/Today Tonight with 472,000, Home and Away on 342,000, the 7pm ABC News with 324,000 and The Chase Australia from 5.30 pm on 317,000.