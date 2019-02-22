Labor may be stumbling on the latest asylum seeker issue but it had Coalition scandals handed to it on a silver platter throughout the week.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

It's fair to say the week did not pan out as well as the government might have hoped.

The reasons why will have some bearing on whether Liberal and media hopes of a Tampa-style recovery prove plausible. There is real concern within Labor that a Liberal scare campaign around boats will lead to victory an otherwise bitterly divided government. It may not be 2001, but Labor faces not merely News Corp in full pro-Liberal mode, but Fairfax outlets, now overseen by a former Joe Hockey staffer and controlled by a company chaired by a senior Liberal, while the ABC is hopelessly cowed and terrified of upsetting the government.