In pushing its campaign to end offshore processing, GetUp published on its Facebook page a slick video interview made by BuzzFeed and the ABC. Not that you would've known that from watching the video.

The news media doesn't have a great reputation when it comes to ethics in its work practices, and at Crikey we like to ensure we acknowledge all that journalists do to secure this reputation. But, today, we are handing out a very rare Wankley award not to a news organisation, but to GetUp -- the lobby group that says it fights for a "fair, flourishing, and just Australia".

In pushing its campaign to end offshore processing, GetUp published on its Facebook page a slick video interview with British doctor Nick Martin speaking about what he said were "life-threatening delays" in receiving medical treatment.