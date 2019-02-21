Poor wages growth is continuing for most Australian workers but very low inflation means real wages are up, even if they don't feel like it.

Another quarter of wage stagnation, another round of cries that wages growth is "starting to pick up". Meantime, working families continue to struggle.

The WPI, from the Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday, showed the index rose at an annual rate of 2.3 in the year to December and 0.5% in the December quarter. That's the same as the September 2018 quarter (well, technically 2.27% in December is down a touch from 2.29% in the September quarter).