Southern Cross Austereo has followed Seven West Media in slashing millions from the value of its TV operations.

The future viability of free-to-air and pay TV in this country continues to be questioned by key companies and investors. Results released today show Southern Cross Media has joined Kerry Stokes’ Seven Group Holdings in slashing the value of its TV interests.

Southern Cross lopped the book valuation of its regional TV operations (which are affiliated to Nine) by more than $200 million, all the way to zero. It is believed to be the first time a TV owner has said its network has no intangible value (there are still some physical assets such as broadcast facilities).