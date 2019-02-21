Yes, there's friction within the party. But its source isn't as nefarious as some would have you believe.

Jeremy Buckingham announcing his resignation from the Greens (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

What is happening in the NSW Greens? That’s the worried question I often encounter. The short answer is: google Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (but more of that in a minute). A long and misleading answer advanced by people like ex-Greens member Jeremy Buckingham is that socialist factions have taken over, in some kind of carefully organised infiltration operation.

What this claim fails to examine are the changes in political thinking taking place not just inside the Greens, or driven by some nefarious group of "infiltrators", but playing out across Australia and, indeed, around the globe.