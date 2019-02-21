The rating successes at Nine have been helped by some weak competition and hampered by some home-front failures.

(Image: Nine Network)

Another very solid ratings night for cheating and backstabbing on MAFS -- 1.81 million, a new season high. It was second in the regions with 481,000. A winning night for Nine.

Today meanwhile had another sub-200,000 metro audience yesterday with 182,000, the third in a row. The national audience was down to 262,000. Seven's Sunrise had 478,000 nationally and 277,000 in the metros. On his earnings conference call this morning, Nine CEO Hugh Marks boasted about the strong start to the year for Nine. No mention of the weakest start for Today since 2005.