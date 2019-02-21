Crikey readers discuss the government scandal of the week and The Australian's tired war on solar panels.

Call it fatigue, but Crikey readers seemed to connect yesterday to Guy Rundle’s argument that Australians aren’t just sick of the Morrison government’s constant scandals, they’re disgusted by them. Elsewhere, readers noted that The Australian’s stance on solar panel schemes is as old and tired as it is incorrect.

Gwen Clark writes: It is difficult for me to understand how this government remains so popular according to the latest polls. Even the corrupt state-based governments were mostly competent. Thinking back at the hysterical screaming that marked the end of the last Labor government and now this… it’s like there has been a seismic shift in what can considered normal. Any one of these scandals would have sunk a Labor government yet this one remains standing. I just don’t understand.

James Burke writes: Two weeks, two devastating and absolutely on-point pieces from Guy Rundle — last week on the environmental apocalypse, this week on the democratic. It’s no coincidence: the climate treachery of the Coalition flows from and encourages its corruption. If you’re willing to betray your country, humanity, the planet and your own children for a few pieces of silver, why not rort everything in sight? Sadly, Rundle’s doubt in Labor’s ability to fight the rot seems justified. The ALP winning an election won’t solve much, if it thinks business as usual is even remotely possible.

Genia McCaffery: It’s almost starting to look like the dying days of Bjelke Peterson.

Nicholas Pavlovski writes: Guy Rundle proposes in that the Helloworld free flights fiasco “may well be the final straw for many”. Sadly, I don’t think so. The same thing has been said about other scandals, yet here we are. President Trump seems to generate this response every new day, Brexit can’t be agreed to. Yet, here we are. Decency and doing the right thing aren’t profitable any more. Honour and decency went out in the 1990s. People may still practice them, but those people are an endangered species — and low on the food chain.

Lee Miller writes: It’s not enough that they live almost entirely off the taxpayer while in office and some for the rest of their lives, they just have to keep squeezing out every last little bit they can while at the same time cutting funding from public services and protecting the wealthy from paying their share. I believe they have genuine contempt for anyone who finds themselves in the position of needing to pay tax.

Wayne Robinson writes: Back in 2009 when I was still a subscriber to The Australian I read an article criticising solar panels, which so impressed me, that I went out and put my first eight panels on the roof (which generated all the electricity I used for 10 months of the year, with a small shortfall in two months). And cancelled The Australian.

