Just days ago, Andrew Burnes was a relatively unknown travel executive who happened to be the federal Liberal Party’s treasurer. Now, he is at the centre of yet another expenses scandal following reports his company paid for Finance Minister Mathias Cormann’s family holiday flights.

Since then Burnes’ political and business relationships have come under the microscope, and Scott Morrison is attempting to hose down claims that US ambassador and former treasurer Joe Hockey told his staff to meet with one of Burnes’ companies ahead of its bid for a government contract. Let's start from the beginning.